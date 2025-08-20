Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.