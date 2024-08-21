Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.