Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

