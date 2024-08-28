Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.