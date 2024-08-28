Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.