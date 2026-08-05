Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday: Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Areas of smoke before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

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Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

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