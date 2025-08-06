Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.