Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Today: Areas of smoke after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Areas of smoke before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 21 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday: Areas of smoke after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.