Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.