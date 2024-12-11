Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.