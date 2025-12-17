Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday: Rain showers before 3pm, then rain and snow showers likely. High near 53. Very windy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 27 to 37 mph. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

