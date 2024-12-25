Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Christmas Day: A 50 percent chance of snow showers before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.