Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Light southwest wind.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.