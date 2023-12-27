Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Light southwest wind.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

