Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.