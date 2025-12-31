Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light southwest wind.

New Year’s Day: A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.