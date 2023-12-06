Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

