Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Washington’s Birthday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

