Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Washington’s Birthday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

