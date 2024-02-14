Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Washington’s Birthday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

