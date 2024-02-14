Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Washington’s Birthday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.