Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday: Snow showers likely, mainly between noon and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

