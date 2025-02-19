Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.