Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.