Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Snow likely before noon, then rain likely between noon and 4pm, then snow likely after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Related Articles

Applications Open for County Commissioner Scholarships

Applications Open for County Commissioner Scholarships

Eric Rollins Botkin (July 7, 1961-February 22, 2024)

Eric Rollins Botkin (July 7, 1961-February 22, 2024)

School Board Begins Contract Negotiations With Superintendent Finalist

School Board Begins Contract Negotiations With Superintendent Finalist

Legislative Report for February 27th, 2024

Legislative Report for February 27th, 2024