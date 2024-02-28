Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Snow likely before noon, then rain likely between noon and 4pm, then snow likely after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.