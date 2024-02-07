Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Wednesday: Snow showers likely before 3pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.