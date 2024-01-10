Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 1pm. Patchy blowing snow before 8am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy blowing snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Isolated snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Breezy.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Breezy.

Fire District No. 1 Responds to Fire West of Rock Springs

Church & Dwight Donates $5K to Support Child Developmental Center Programs

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Trial Date, Judge Changed for Former Green River URA Director Theft Case

