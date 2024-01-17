Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 3pm. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Patchy blowing snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

