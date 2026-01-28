Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.