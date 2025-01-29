Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.