Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Related Articles

Airport Construction Lawsuits Settled, Will be Dismissed

Airport Construction Lawsuits Settled, Will be Dismissed

Lummis Secures Key Subcommittee Chairmanship

Lummis Secures Key Subcommittee Chairmanship

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2025