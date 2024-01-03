Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Related Articles

Sturlaugson Pinned as Green River Chief of Police

Sturlaugson Pinned as Green River Chief of Police

County Clerk Denies Claim She Sent Resident Out with Property Tax Petition

County Clerk Denies Claim She Sent Resident Out with Property Tax Petition

Sublette County Arrest Report for December 25, 2023 – January 1, 2024

Sublette County Arrest Report for December 25, 2023 – January 1, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 2, 2024