Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22.