Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22.