Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Wednesday: Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

