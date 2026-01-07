Weather Forecast for Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

