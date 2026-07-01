Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

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Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

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