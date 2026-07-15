Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

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Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.