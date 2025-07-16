Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.