Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Wednesday: Areas of smoke between 2pm and 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Areas of smoke between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.