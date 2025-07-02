Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday: A slight chance of thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Independence Day: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.