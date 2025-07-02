Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday: A slight chance of thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Independence Day: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Fire District No. 1 Responds to Multiple Fires Sunday and Monday

Fire District No. 1 Responds to Multiple Fires Sunday and Monday

Area Fire Chiefs Remind Residents of Fireworks and Fire Dangers

Area Fire Chiefs Remind Residents of Fireworks and Fire Dangers

Rock Springs Council to Consider Seeking Bids for Rec. Center, Old Timers Building

Rock Springs Council to Consider Seeking Bids for Rec. Center, Old Timers Building