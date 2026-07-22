Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

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Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

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