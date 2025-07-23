Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.