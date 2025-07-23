Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Related Articles

School District No. 1 Receives Grant for After School, Summer Learning

School District No. 1 Receives Grant for After School, Summer Learning

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Chip Seal Work Scheduled to Begin July 22 in Green River

Chip Seal Work Scheduled to Begin July 22 in Green River

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 20, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 20, 2025