Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday: Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Areas of smoke before 9pm, then areas of smoke after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.