Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday: Isolated showers between 11am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy smoke before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

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Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96.