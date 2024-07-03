Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a light west wind increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Special Use Permit Granted for Hilltop Baptist Church Child Care Center

Chamber Hosts Liberty Day Parade July 4th

County Commissioners Vote 5-0 to Vacate County Road 124 in Eden

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

