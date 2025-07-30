Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Areas of smoke after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 26, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 26, 2025