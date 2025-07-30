Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Areas of smoke after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.