Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Wednesday: Widespread haze before 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light west wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.