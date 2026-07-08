Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

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Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

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