Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1am and 2am, then isolated thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Isolated thunderstorms before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.