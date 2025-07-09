Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1am and 2am, then isolated thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Isolated thunderstorms before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 7, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 7, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 6, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 6, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 5, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 5, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, July 4, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, July 4, 2025