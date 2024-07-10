Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.