Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Green River Farmers Market Kicks Off Today

Car Crashes into Green River Alta Convenience Store Monday

RSPD Responds to Domestic Situation Involving Weapons and Hostage

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2024

