Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

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Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Windy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.