Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.