Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

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Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.