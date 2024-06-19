Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Related Articles

Green River City Council Adopts FY25 Budget After Discussion of Fees

Green River City Council Adopts FY25 Budget After Discussion of Fees

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

GR City Council to Adopt FY25 Budget

GR City Council to Adopt FY25 Budget

Weather Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2024