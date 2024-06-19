Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.