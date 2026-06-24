Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

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Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.