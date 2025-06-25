Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.