Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.